Nigeria

Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution

In a move that has reverberated across Nigeria’s political landscape, Chief Bisi Akande, the first interim National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Osun State, has made a resounding call for the abandonment of the 1999 constitution in favor of the 1960 constitution.

The statement came ahead of his 85th birthday, during a conversation with journalists, and has turned the spotlight on the country’s political and constitutional framework.

According to Akande, the 1999 constitution, which he asserts was not crafted by any identifiable figure, has catalyzed a detrimental shift in the country’s politics.

This shift, he states, is characterized by the introduction of excessive monetization and the emergence of full-time politicians, a stark contrast from the ethos of the 1960 constitution.

His discourse highlighted the negative influence of money in politics, a phenomenon he believes was propagated by the military to ensure their permanent political control.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

