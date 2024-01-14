Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution

In a move that has reverberated across Nigeria’s political landscape, Chief Bisi Akande, the first interim National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Osun State, has made a resounding call for the abandonment of the 1999 constitution in favor of the 1960 constitution.

The statement came ahead of his 85th birthday, during a conversation with journalists, and has turned the spotlight on the country’s political and constitutional framework.

According to Akande, the 1999 constitution, which he asserts was not crafted by any identifiable figure, has catalyzed a detrimental shift in the country’s politics.

This shift, he states, is characterized by the introduction of excessive monetization and the emergence of full-time politicians, a stark contrast from the ethos of the 1960 constitution.

His discourse highlighted the negative influence of money in politics, a phenomenon he believes was propagated by the military to ensure their permanent political control.