Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections

In a recent conversation on Motsweding FM, Kelebogile Kgetse discussed the impending elections and the rise of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party with the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela. As political analysts forecast an intense political race, more heated than previous years, one aspect emerging as a crucial factor is the formation of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party. Registered four months ago by the Electoral Commission, IEC, the party is set to compete in this year’s national elections.

Former ANC President Sides with UmKhonto WeSizwe

Jacob Zuma, the former ANC President, has surprisingly decided to align with the new party, a move aimed at drawing voters and boosting participation in the elections. Despite his new allegiance, Zuma insists he remains a member of the ANC. The party’s public endorsement by Zuma, a significant figure in South African politics, has stirred the political landscape.

UmKhonto WeSizwe: A Revival of ANC’s Armed Wing

The emergence of UmKhonto WeSizwe is perceived as a rebirth of the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid, harnessing the symbolic power of the liberation struggle. This development has also brought into focus the inadequacy of dominant political discourses in addressing the deep-rooted causes of apartheid and the ongoing inequalities in South Africa.

Disputes and Support Surrounding the New Party

However, the formation of the new party has not been without controversy. The ANC has taken its logo dispute with the newly formed UmKhonto WeSizwe Party to the Electoral Court. ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed that he had signed papers concerning the dispute. Despite the challenges, the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) endorsed the newly formed party at a conference in which Zuma addressed the members. The article also mentions the recent funeral of renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Peter Magubane, in Johannesburg, and discussions on an agreement between school administrators and uniform traders.

Final Thoughts

As the national elections approach, the political landscape in South Africa is witnessing significant shifts. The formation of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party and its endorsement by influential figures like Jacob Zuma adds a new dimension to the political equation. Yet, as the disputes and controversies surrounding the party illustrate, the road to election day promises to be a rocky one.