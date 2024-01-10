en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections

In a recent conversation on Motsweding FM, Kelebogile Kgetse discussed the impending elections and the rise of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party with the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela. As political analysts forecast an intense political race, more heated than previous years, one aspect emerging as a crucial factor is the formation of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party. Registered four months ago by the Electoral Commission, IEC, the party is set to compete in this year’s national elections.

Former ANC President Sides with UmKhonto WeSizwe

Jacob Zuma, the former ANC President, has surprisingly decided to align with the new party, a move aimed at drawing voters and boosting participation in the elections. Despite his new allegiance, Zuma insists he remains a member of the ANC. The party’s public endorsement by Zuma, a significant figure in South African politics, has stirred the political landscape.

UmKhonto WeSizwe: A Revival of ANC’s Armed Wing

The emergence of UmKhonto WeSizwe is perceived as a rebirth of the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid, harnessing the symbolic power of the liberation struggle. This development has also brought into focus the inadequacy of dominant political discourses in addressing the deep-rooted causes of apartheid and the ongoing inequalities in South Africa.

Disputes and Support Surrounding the New Party

However, the formation of the new party has not been without controversy. The ANC has taken its logo dispute with the newly formed UmKhonto WeSizwe Party to the Electoral Court. ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed that he had signed papers concerning the dispute. Despite the challenges, the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) endorsed the newly formed party at a conference in which Zuma addressed the members. The article also mentions the recent funeral of renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Peter Magubane, in Johannesburg, and discussions on an agreement between school administrators and uniform traders.

Final Thoughts

As the national elections approach, the political landscape in South Africa is witnessing significant shifts. The formation of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party and its endorsement by influential figures like Jacob Zuma adds a new dimension to the political equation. Yet, as the disputes and controversies surrounding the party illustrate, the road to election day promises to be a rocky one.

0
Elections Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, has made the decision to withdraw from the race for the Republican presidential nomination. The announcement, which is set to take place at his town hall in New Hampshire, comes after a disappointing finish in the primary of the same state. Christie has faced significant challenges throughout his campaign,
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
40 mins ago
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions
2 hours ago
Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
19 mins ago
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
23 mins ago
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
34 mins ago
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
37 seconds
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
3 mins
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
4 mins
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
14 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
14 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
15 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
15 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
16 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
16 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app