Forensic Audit Report Reveals Financial Mismanagement in Wynnewood

The city of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has been thrust into the spotlight following a forensic audit report released by the State Auditor & Inspector, Cindy Byrd. The audit, covering the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2021, has revealed a series of financial irregularities and operational concerns that have sent ripples through the community.

Financial Mismanagement

The audit's key finding was the improper handling of sales tax funds. A total of $696,731.92 was inappropriately transferred from the Arbuckle Master Conservancy District to the city's utility accounts. This misuse of funds is a clear violation of the statute. However, it's important to note that no fraud or waste was discovered in this particular instance.

Adding to the financial mismanagement, the audit uncovered an unapproved annual raise of $10,000 that the City Clerk awarded herself. This unauthorized increase is a violation of the Oklahoma Constitution, signifying a severe breach of public trust.

Misuse of Sales Tax Funds

Furthermore, the City of Wynnewood was found to have misused $120,368.52 in sales taxes that were intended for other purposes. These funds were used for street maintenance and improvement, suggesting a lack of financial oversight. The auditor has recommended that these funds be returned to their appropriate accounts.

Aside from financial irregularities, the audit noted significant operational issues. These include problems with the city's handling of open records requests, missing agendas and minutes, disorganized receipts for the city's gas credit cards, and improper procedures for passing ordinances. These operational concerns hint at a lack of effective governance.

The findings of this comprehensive audit have been submitted to the Garvin County District Attorney's office. The full audit report is publicly available on the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector's official website, ensuring transparency and accountability.