Business

Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation

Businesses linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly received a minimum of $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments, including the Philippines, during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, as per a new report from Democratic congressional investigators. This report, encompassing 156 pages, indicates that these payments, mainly for extravagant expenditures on apartments and hotel stays at Trump’s properties, could only be a fragment of the total foreign payments.

Spotlight on Potential Conflicts of Interest

The report brings to light instances such as the Philippine Embassy in Washington shelling out nearly $75,000 for a Philippine Independence Day event at the Trump International Hotel in June 2018, a time when the Philippines was seeking a free trade agreement with the U.S. This raised eyebrows over potential conflicts of interest and possible violations of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officeholders from accepting benefits from foreign states without congressional consent.

Trump’s Non-divestiture and Legal Dispute

Unlike typical protocol, Trump chose not to divest from his businesses upon election, opting instead to have his adult sons oversee them. A legal wrangle over these conflicts reached a settlement in 2022, and Trump’s accounting firm started delivering the requested documents. However, the report states that at least 80% of Trump’s business entities did not have documents provided.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Race

This revelation comes at a time when Trump, now 77, is vying to regain the presidency in the 2024 election. Simultaneously, House Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, centering on his son Hunter and allegations of the family profiting from Biden’s vice-presidential tenure, a claim the White House refutes.

Business Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

