en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation

Businesses linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly received a minimum of $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments, including the Philippines, during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, as per a new report from Democratic congressional investigators. This report, encompassing 156 pages, indicates that these payments, mainly for extravagant expenditures on apartments and hotel stays at Trump’s properties, could only be a fragment of the total foreign payments.

Spotlight on Potential Conflicts of Interest

The report brings to light instances such as the Philippine Embassy in Washington shelling out nearly $75,000 for a Philippine Independence Day event at the Trump International Hotel in June 2018, a time when the Philippines was seeking a free trade agreement with the U.S. This raised eyebrows over potential conflicts of interest and possible violations of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officeholders from accepting benefits from foreign states without congressional consent.

Trump’s Non-divestiture and Legal Dispute

Unlike typical protocol, Trump chose not to divest from his businesses upon election, opting instead to have his adult sons oversee them. A legal wrangle over these conflicts reached a settlement in 2022, and Trump’s accounting firm started delivering the requested documents. However, the report states that at least 80% of Trump’s business entities did not have documents provided.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Race

This revelation comes at a time when Trump, now 77, is vying to regain the presidency in the 2024 election. Simultaneously, House Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, centering on his son Hunter and allegations of the family profiting from Biden’s vice-presidential tenure, a claim the White House refutes.

0
Business Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Aritzia Inc. Stock Soars Following Strong Q3 Sales
Shares of Vancouver-based clothing retailer, Aritzia Inc., soared by 21% following the announcement of its third-quarter sales, which hit a striking $653.5 million. This figure surpassed the average analyst estimate, which sat at $621.9 million. The third-quarter sales marked a 5% annual increase, alongside a modest 0.5% growth in comparable sales. Financial Highlights and Market
Aritzia Inc. Stock Soars Following Strong Q3 Sales
Subway Labelled as 'International Sponsor of War' by Ukraine
6 mins ago
Subway Labelled as 'International Sponsor of War' by Ukraine
Canada Invests $74.3M in Vancouver International Airport: A Boost for Cargo Capacity and Sustainability
7 mins ago
Canada Invests $74.3M in Vancouver International Airport: A Boost for Cargo Capacity and Sustainability
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP
4 mins ago
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP
Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX's Financial Woes
5 mins ago
Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX's Financial Woes
Navigating the Evolving Financial Landscape: From Personal Finance to Economic Indicators
6 mins ago
Navigating the Evolving Financial Landscape: From Personal Finance to Economic Indicators
Latest Headlines
World News
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
4 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
4 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
5 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
7 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
7 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
8 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
9 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
9 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
9 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app