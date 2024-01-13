en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs’ Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs’ Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy

A response from a national foreign ministry has dismissed the claims of six international civil society organizations (CSOs) that questioned the legitimacy of the country’s January 7 elections. The CSOs, which include the likes of the Asian Network for Free Elections, World Alliance for Citizen Participation, International Federation for Human Rights, Asian Democracy Network, Capital Punishment Justice Project (Australia), and Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, questioned the genuineness and competitiveness of the election, raising concerns over its adherence to democratic principles and international standards.

Foreign Ministry’s Counter-Statement

The foreign ministry countered these allegations, asserting that the elections were conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, with a high voter turnout. The ministry underscored the participation of numerous candidates and political parties, further highlighting the peaceful nature of the election day. It also defended the actions of law enforcement in addressing pre-election violence, stating that arrests were made to preserve the rule of law and maintain peace.

Dismissing Accusations as Misleading

Labeling the CSOs’ joint statement as misleading, one-sided, and driven by ulterior motives, the foreign ministry rejected the call for re-election. The ministry accused the CSOs of promoting anti-democratic and anti-election elements, thereby attempting to thwart the democratic process.

The Global Context of Election Controversies

These developments come amid global concerns over the fairness and transparency of election processes. For instance, the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently highlighted concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on elections in over 45 nations. The WEF’s report emphasized the intersection of geopolitical unrest and AI, and the potential repercussions of emerging technologies on the integrity and fairness of electoral processes.

In the end, the ultimate decision lies with the people, and the onus is on the authorities to address these concerns and ensure that democratic principles are upheld, and elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

0
Elections International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
4 mins ago
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is strategically bolstering its national staff. The recent hires and promotions exhibit a drive to strengthen the campaign ahead of the upcoming general election. This comes on the heels of concerns raised by Democratic operatives about the pace of staff buildup, particularly in key swing states. New Appointments to Biden’s
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
1 hour ago
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
1 hour ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
16 mins ago
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
31 mins ago
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
43 mins ago
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
2 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
2 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
2 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
3 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
3 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
3 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
4 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
4 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app