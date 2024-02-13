Foreign Minister Urges BNP to Accept Election Results and Focus on Nation's Progress

At the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela, held at the Suhrawardy Udyan premises, Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud addressed the recent election results, urging the BNP to move forward and accept the outcome. The event took place on February 13, 2024.

A Call for Unity and Democratic Procedures

In the aftermath of the election, Dr. Mahmud extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to engage in democratic procedures and refrain from resorting to violence. Expressing his hope for unity, he highlighted the importance of working together to build a humane and socially responsible state.

Transformation Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Leadership

The Foreign Minister emphasized the significant transformations Bangladesh has undergone under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Citing examples such as the Padma Bridge and the air-conditioned metro rail, Dr. Mahmud spoke passionately about the continuous development and progress the nation has experienced.

A Plea to Overcome Disappointment and Focus on Progress

Rather than dwelling on disappointment, Dr. Mahmud encouraged the BNP to focus on the future and contribute to the nation's growth. He urged them to participate in democratic processes and avoid destructive actions, such as using petrol bombs.

In conclusion, Dr. Hasan Mahmud's message resonated with the importance of unity, democratic engagement, and progress. As Bangladesh continues to evolve, it is crucial for all parties to work together to build a better future for the nation.