Bangladesh FM Hasan Mahmud Challenges UN's Inconsistencies, Advocates for Rohingya Support

In a recent meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud voiced concerns over discrepancies within the United Nations system, particularly in relation to public statements about Bangladesh. Mahmud's tenure as the foreign minister is off to a proactive start, with this being his first meeting with a high-ranking UN official.

Mahmud highlighted a contradiction, drawing attention to the contrast between the congratulatory remarks from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the prime minister for her election victory and the inconsistent statements from the UN Human Rights Office. Questioning the source of their information, he raised concerns that the UN Human Rights Office might be receiving information from biased and incorrect sources.

Concerns over Post-Election Statements

The foreign minister specifically pointed out that the statements released by the UN office post-election failed to mention the arson attacks that resulted in fatalities. Mahmud urged the UN to verify information before releasing public statements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining uniformity across its offices.

Aside from the issues related to the UN's statements, Mahmud also brought up the diminishing humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees. He called on the international community to keep the issue a priority. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the prolonged Rohingya crisis, Gwen Lewis outlined ongoing collaborations between the UN and Bangladesh on various fronts, including the country's transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) and climate change initiatives.