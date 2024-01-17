Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong Champions Palestinian Cause during Middle East Visit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki during her Middle East tour.

The meeting underscored Australia's support for the Palestinian people and the necessity of working towards a long-lasting peace that harmonizes Israel's security with Palestinian ambitions for statehood.

Unveiling Australia's Humanitarian Commitment

Amid her Middle East visit, Wong announced an additional $21m in humanitarian funding for Palestinians, reaffirming Australia's commitment to the region.

The announcement followed emotional meetings with the families of hostages in Gaza. The minister conveyed Australia's solidarity and assured the families of the nation's unwavering support.