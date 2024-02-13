Ford Labels Crombie 'Queen of the Carbon Tax', Unveils Carbon Pricing Referendum Legislation

In Mississauga, Ontario Premier Doug Ford took aim at Bonnie Crombie, the Liberal Party leader and former mayor of Mississauga, dubbing her the 'queen of the carbon tax'. The accusation came during an announcement where Ford unveiled plans to empower Ontario voters with the ability to veto new carbon taxes.

Ford's Criticism of Crombie: The 'Queen of the Carbon Tax'

Ford accused Crombie of raising taxes annually during her tenure as mayor and supporting the implementation of a carbon tax. The nickname 'queen of the carbon tax' is a title Ford has frequently used since Crombie became the frontrunner in the Liberal leadership race. Ford's criticism suggests Crombie advocated for the carbon tax during her time as a federal Liberal MP.

Crombie's Response and Ford's Defense

Crombie fired back at Ford, labeling him 'desperate Doug' and alleging that he is trying to divert attention from his failures and scandals. Ford defended his actions by emphasizing his government's commitment to green initiatives. However, details about these initiatives were not provided during the press conference.

The Carbon Pricing Referendum Legislation

The proposed carbon pricing referendum legislation, which would only refer to provincial measures and not the federal carbon pricing system, is set to be part of a larger bill named the Get It Done Act. The bill's purpose is to grant Ontario voters the power to reject any new carbon taxes.

With recent polls indicating that Ford's Progressive Conservatives are only eight points ahead of Crombie's Liberals, the political landscape in Ontario is heating up. Ford's strategy to criticize Crombie and her stance on the carbon tax may be an attempt to maintain his party's lead in the upcoming election.

The debate surrounding the carbon tax and climate change continues to be a significant issue in Ontario politics. As both parties jostle for position, they must address the concerns of their constituents while presenting a clear and effective plan to combat climate change.

Important Note: The information presented in this article is based on a press conference held on 2024-02-13. All details have been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly and accurately reflect the true intent of the speakers.