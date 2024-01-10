en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation

A shift in political landscape is set to occur in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as City Council member Eddie Ellis has announced his resignation. The departure of Ellis will culminate in a special election which is scheduled for April 2, 2024, to fill the now vacant City Council seat.

Ellis’ Resignation

Ellis’ decision to step down, announced earlier in the month, will officially take effect on March 30. A known figure in local politics, Ellis’ departure will leave a void in the City Council. The reasons for his resignation have not been publicly disclosed. However, Ellis is expected to provide a statement regarding his resignation at the upcoming city council meeting in February.

Successor’s Role and Election Timeline

The special election aims to appoint a successor who will serve out the remainder of Ellis’ term, which runs until November 2025. Starting January 26, prospective candidates can file for the vacant seat, with the deadline for filing set for February 5. This swift timeline ensures that the vacant seat is filled promptly, maintaining the functionality and decision-making capacity of the City Council.

Voter Registration for Special Election

To participate in this pivotal local election, voters must register by March 3. This allows for a fair and democratic process, as all eligible voters have the opportunity to influence the selection of the new City Council member. The upcoming election, while local in scope, is a testament to the larger democratic process in action.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
In an unprecedented strategy, the New Leaders ’24 political action committee (PAC), allied with the bipartisan organization No Labels, is gearing up to endorse an intriguing ‘unity’ presidential ticket for the 2024 elections. The committee is on the verge of filing official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, revealing the ambitious intent behind their political
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Misconduct Allegations Mount for Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis
50 mins ago
Misconduct Allegations Mount for Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
50 mins ago
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
5 mins ago
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
41 mins ago
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
44 mins ago
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
19 seconds
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
26 seconds
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
45 seconds
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
59 seconds
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
2 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
4 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
4 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
4 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app