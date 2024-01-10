Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation

A shift in political landscape is set to occur in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as City Council member Eddie Ellis has announced his resignation. The departure of Ellis will culminate in a special election which is scheduled for April 2, 2024, to fill the now vacant City Council seat.

Ellis’ Resignation

Ellis’ decision to step down, announced earlier in the month, will officially take effect on March 30. A known figure in local politics, Ellis’ departure will leave a void in the City Council. The reasons for his resignation have not been publicly disclosed. However, Ellis is expected to provide a statement regarding his resignation at the upcoming city council meeting in February.

Successor’s Role and Election Timeline

The special election aims to appoint a successor who will serve out the remainder of Ellis’ term, which runs until November 2025. Starting January 26, prospective candidates can file for the vacant seat, with the deadline for filing set for February 5. This swift timeline ensures that the vacant seat is filled promptly, maintaining the functionality and decision-making capacity of the City Council.

Voter Registration for Special Election

To participate in this pivotal local election, voters must register by March 3. This allows for a fair and democratic process, as all eligible voters have the opportunity to influence the selection of the new City Council member. The upcoming election, while local in scope, is a testament to the larger democratic process in action.