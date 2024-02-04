FNPP Warns Against Plots to Undermine Tinubu's Government, Urges Ceasefire Against Gbajabiamila

In a recent release, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has raised an alarm over alleged plots to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The group alleges that these schemes are specifically targeting Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. According to FNPP, these attempts are not born out of personal grudges but stem from a deeper political motive.

The FNPP has laid out its belief that these attacks are being orchestrated by individuals who are against the current administration. The underlying aim, as per the group, is not just to cause distraction but to derail the government from accomplishing its objectives. The group's National Coordinator, Okey Ezenwa, has emphasized on the criticality of the Chief of Staff's role in the administration and its functioning. According to him, the attacks are aimed at destabilizing this pivotal position.

History Repeating Itself

The group has pointed towards past instances where the undermining or removal of a Chief of Staff led to widespread instability and performance issues. They believe that the current situation is a replay of these past events, with the goal of causing broader discord and weakening the government. Ezenwa presented this concern, while drawing attention towards the gravity of the situation.

The FNPP highlighted that the appointment of Gbajabiamila, considering his previous role as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was to strengthen the government. The group has urged those orchestrating the attacks to stop their activities as it is counterproductive to the collective interest of Nigerians. They have expressed their support for the current administration and its goals.

The Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics has drawn attention towards the alleged plots against the current administration. They call for cease in the attacks and expressed their support for the government and its objectives.