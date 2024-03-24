FM Sitharaman Refutes Karnataka's Claims of Fiscal Neglect, Highlights Timely Funds Disbursement

In a decisive rebuttal to accusations of financial bias against Congress-ruled Karnataka, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the Central Government has dutifully released all owed funds to the state on time. This development follows Karnataka's Supreme Court petition for immediate release of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) grants amidst drought challenges.

Clarification and Assurance

Sitharaman, during an interaction in Bengaluru, dismissed claims of withholding Rs 5,495 crore as a special grant, emphasizing that the Finance Commission did not recommend such grants. She further highlighted significant financial support provided to the state, including the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana benefiting 30.5 lakh urban Bengaluru residents and substantial allocations under the Mudra scheme and PM Swanidhi Yojana. Sitharaman's statements serve to counter the ruling Congress's allegations of fiscal neglect by showcasing tangible financial contributions to Karnataka's development.

Political Repercussions and Responses

The controversy has intensified political tensions between the state and central governments, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing the Centre of withholding funds. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have warned of escalating grievances which could potentially lead to calls for separate nationhood for southern states. The BJP has criticized these statements, highlighting the party's commitment to equitable development across all states. Sitharaman's detailed account of financial assistance aims to quell the mounting discontent and reaffirm the Centre's dedication to Karnataka's welfare.

Looking Ahead

The standoff over financial allocations to Karnataka has underscored the complex interplay between state demands and central fiscal policies. While the Union Finance Minister's clarifications have shed light on the Centre's efforts to support Karnataka, the state's move to approach the Supreme Court indicates a persistent quest for more immediate and substantial financial aid. The ongoing dispute not only emphasizes the need for transparent and timely communication between different levels of government but also highlights the challenges in balancing national fiscal responsibilities with state-specific needs.