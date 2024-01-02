Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the restructured board of Walt Disney World’s government in Florida convened for its inaugural meeting. The overhaul of the board is a direct consequence of legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Interpreted widely as retaliation against Disney for its opposition to Florida’s contentious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, the legislation and the subsequent restructuring have brought the state government and one of its largest private employers into the spotlight.

Dispute Beyond the Magical Kingdom

The restructuring of the board and its implications are currently embroiled in a legal tussle involving Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The battle spans both state and federal courts, with allegations that the state has unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney for opposing a controversial 2022 education law.

Legislation Fuelling the Overhaul

A Proposed Committee Bill, with the aim to revamp the governance of special districts in Florida, received approval from the House Subcommittee on Local Administration, Federal Affairs, and Special Districts. This legislation was seen as the catalyst for the restructuring of Disney World’s governing board.

First Meeting and the Road Ahead

In its first meeting, the board tackled typical municipal matters, such as requests for improved firefighter equipment and education on public records requests. Discussions about bond ratings were also on the agenda. As the board navigates this new structure, all eyes remain on the ongoing tension between the state government and Disney, one of Florida’s biggest private employers.