Florida House Unanimously Approves HB 57: 12-Year Term Limits for Commissioners

A progressive bill, HB 57, seeking to introduce 12-year term limits for county commissioners across most of Florida, has gained the unanimous approval of the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee. The bill, presented by Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, is a revised edition of an earlier proposal that suggested an eight-year limit.

Advertisment

County Officials and Florida Association of Counties Oppose the Bill

In response to the proposed legislation, both county officials and the Florida Association of Counties voiced their objections. Their principal argument hinges on the belief that decisions on term limits should be the prerogative of local voters, rather than a mandate imposed by the state legislature.

Current Term Limits and Restrictions

Advertisment

At present, the state constitution stipulates a four-year term for commissioners but refrains from specifying any term limit. Among the counties, eleven with charters have established some form of term limits for commissioners. However, most counties, particularly those in rural areas, operate without such restrictions.

Term Limits for Other Florida State Officials

In contrast, Florida's lawmakers, governor, and Cabinet members are all subject to eight-year term limits. Notably, during the 2023 legislative session, the term limit for school board members was also reduced to eight years, down from the previous twelve years. This move further underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the appropriate term length for state officials.

Parallel to the House Bill, a Senate Bill, SB 438, concerning term limits for county commissioners, has received approval from the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee. The final decision on this bill, as well as on HB 57, will significantly shape the future governance of Florida's counties.