en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has put his weight behind former President Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 presidential race, making him the 23rd senator to publicly endorse Trump. Rubio’s announcement, which came on the eve of the Iowa Caucuses, has injected a new pulse into an already electrifying political landscape. The endorsement is particularly noteworthy given Rubio’s prior criticisms of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, where they both vied for the same position.

Rubio’s Past Criticisms and Present Endorsement

Despite their past disagreements, Rubio lauded Trump’s leadership, describing it as a necessary antidote to what he calls the current ‘disaster’ under President Joe Biden’s administration. He cited his policy successes, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and sanctions on regimes in Cuba and Venezuela, as evidence of Trump’s effectiveness in bypassing special interests and bureaucratic blockades.

Aligning with Fellow Florida Senator

The endorsement also puts Rubio in sync with fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott. Scott, who had initially pledged neutrality in the race, threw his support behind Trump in November. This alignment means that both Florida senators have chosen Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also seen as a potential contender in the 2024 election.

The Significance of Rubio’s Endorsement

The endorsement is a significant boost for Trump, especially as he seeks to outflank DeSantis in their shared home state of Florida. Rubio’s announcement came hot on the heels of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s endorsement of Trump during a rally in Iowa. With 23 senators now backing him, Trump is one senator shy of securing majority support among GOP senators, painting a promising picture of his 2024 prospects.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
23 seconds ago
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
The Rutherford Institute, under the stewardship of constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, has taken a stand against the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). The institute argues that the ACS’s quest for intimate personal details raises significant constitutional concerns, encroaching on privacy rights and opening the door for possible government abuse. The ACS: An
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
5 mins ago
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
5 mins ago
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
29 seconds ago
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
44 seconds ago
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
3 mins ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
19 seconds
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
21 seconds
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
24 seconds
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
30 seconds
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
35 seconds
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
45 seconds
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
59 seconds
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
2 mins
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
3 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app