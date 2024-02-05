Florida Senate Committee Advances State Guard Nominee Amid Deployment Controversy

The Florida Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security committee has unanimously advanced the nomination of Mark Thieme, a Marine Corps veteran, for a position that could potentially involve his insights in building a civil-military organization similar to the State Guard. Thieme faced questions regarding a controversial Texas deployment, which he clarified was a decision made by the Governor, not by him.

Clarifying Controversial Deployments

Despite concerns over the legality and scope of such deployments, the Guard's responsibilities could include out-of-state missions, such as storm response in the Southeast or logistical support in Texas. Thieme's nomination faced criticism due to his deployment in Washington D.C. during the Capitol riot. However, the committee advanced his nomination, acknowledging his military background and qualifications as valuable assets.

Revising HB 1551

Concurrently, the Florida House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee considered a revised version of HB 1551, which initially would have given the Governor more freedom to deploy the State Guard, including for civil unrest. The revised bill, however, is now focused on the procedures for Level 2 background checks for Guard members, including fingerprint retention and notification programs with the FBI for criminal history checks. The committee's decision to move the nomination forward, despite the controversy, underscores the perceived importance of the nominee's military experience in shaping the future of the State Guard.