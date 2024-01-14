Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus

A wave of support from Florida officials, including legislators and Cabinet members, has bolstered Governor Ron DeSantis’s position as the Iowa Caucus approaches.

However, an unforeseen snowstorm in Iowa has caused significant travel disruptions, leaving some of DeSantis’s supporters stranded in various states.

Despite the inclement weather, State Rep. Joel Rudman, a staunch ally of DeSantis, managed to reach Des Moines.

The legislator, known for his fervent support of the governor on the issue of religious freedom in healthcare, spent time engaging with locals and extolling DeSantis’s virtues.

Rudman emphasized the gravity of the campaign, asserting that it determined the life or death of the country. Interestingly, the harsh weather conditions could potentially favor DeSantis’s campaign.

Rudman suggested that the storm would benefit the strong and the brave, likely alluding to DeSantis’s political tenacity.