en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus

A wave of support from Florida officials, including legislators and Cabinet members, has bolstered Governor Ron DeSantis’s position as the Iowa Caucus approaches.

However, an unforeseen snowstorm in Iowa has caused significant travel disruptions, leaving some of DeSantis’s supporters stranded in various states.

Despite the inclement weather, State Rep. Joel Rudman, a staunch ally of DeSantis, managed to reach Des Moines.

The legislator, known for his fervent support of the governor on the issue of religious freedom in healthcare, spent time engaging with locals and extolling DeSantis’s virtues.

Rudman emphasized the gravity of the campaign, asserting that it determined the life or death of the country. Interestingly, the harsh weather conditions could potentially favor DeSantis’s campaign.

Rudman suggested that the storm would benefit the strong and the brave, likely alluding to DeSantis’s political tenacity.

0
Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
On a recent Saturday, Washington D.C. witnessed a significant convergence of individuals advocating for peace in the Middle East. Thousands of demonstrators convened opposite the White House, demanding an end to the Israeli military action in Gaza. The protest, titled ‘March for Gaza,’ marked almost 100 days since the inception of the Israel-Hamas war, reflecting
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
16 mins ago
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
19 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
3 mins ago
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
7 mins ago
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
15 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
1 min
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
2 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
3 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
7 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
12 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
12 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
15 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
16 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
19 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app