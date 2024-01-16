Florida Midterm Elections: A Rising Tide of Voter Interest

Florida's midterm elections have traditionally seen a lower voter turnout than presidential ones, yet they carry an enormous weight. Decisions made affect the everyday lives of Floridians, from the governor's office to local school board members. Notably, the 2018 midterm saw an impressive turnout of 63%, signaling a growing interest in these elections among the populace.

Eligibility and Registration

To vote in Florida, one must meet certain criteria: U.S. citizenship, legal residency in Florida and the county of registration, being at least 16 years old to preregister or 18 to vote, and not being disqualified due to mental incapacitation or felony conviction without restored voting rights. No specific criteria define a legal resident, but owning a home in Florida is essential. Voter registration, which requires a Florida driver's license, a state identification card, or the last four digits of one's Social Security number, can be done online, in person, or by mail. The deadline is 29 days before an election. In-state updates, such as address or party affiliation changes, can also be done online or by mail, with the same deadline.

Reactivate and Restore

Inactive voters, those who have not voted in a while or whose information couldn't be verified, can reactivate their status by voting or contacting the elections office. If accidentally removed from the voter rolls, a new voter registration application needs to be submitted. For felons who have completed their sentences and met all legal requirements, voting rights may be restored through a new voter registration application.

Political Battleground

Democrats aim to maintain their slim Senate majority following the midterm elections, eyeing Texas and Florida as critical states. They are advocating for abortion rights and believe a majority of voters align with them against Republicans' restrictive measures on reproductive freedom. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is confident that the right candidate can win in these states, despite historical voting trends. Republicans, however, also view these states as potential pickups, thereby gearing up for a competitive election.

Florida Amendment 1

One notable item on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 election is Florida Amendment 1, the Partisan School Board Elections Amendment. A 'yes' vote supports making school board elections partisan beginning in November 2026, while a 'no' vote opposes this move, keeping the current nonpartisan election procedures. This measure would amend Article IX and Article XII of the state constitution, requiring district school board members to be elected in a partisan election.