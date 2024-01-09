en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Florida Legislature Starts Session Amid DeSantis’ Campaign and Storm Challenges

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Florida Legislature Starts Session Amid DeSantis’ Campaign and Storm Challenges

On Tuesday, the Florida Legislature embarked on its 60-day annual session, providing a stage for Governor Ron DeSantis to address the State of the State, before he resumes his presidential campaign in Iowa. The commencement of the session was marked by stormy weather conditions in the Florida Panhandle, adding a dramatic backdrop to the inaugural ceremonies and speeches.

Weathering Storms, Political and Natural

The annual session’s start coincided with strong winds and rain lashing the Florida Panhandle. Despite this, the lawmakers and other officials gathered, illustrating a commitment to their duties amid nature’s fury. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo chose to see the stormy start as a harbinger of good fortune, likening it to the adage that rain on a wedding day brings luck.

Absences and Appearances

One notable absence from the session’s ceremonies was Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who was assessing the storm damage in the Panama City area. On the other hand, the presence of Supreme Court Justices, Cabinet members, and former leaders lent a ceremonial aura to the session’s commencement.

DeSantis, The Campaign, and The Session

Despite Governor DeSantis’ preoccupation with his presidential campaign, where he lags behind former President Donald Trump in the polls for Iowa and New Hampshire, he took the time to deliver his State of the State address. His goals for the session, however, remain undisclosed. This session will grapple with around 1,700 bills, addressing critical issues like education, guns, pronouns, and the state’s property insurance crisis.

0
Politics United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
47 seconds ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Under the towering steeple of Big Bethel AME, Atlanta’s oldest Black church, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is preparing to address the congregation. This event, a staple in their annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., carries more weight this year as Willis is entangled in a high-profile legal battle linked to former President
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
3 mins ago
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
4 mins ago
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
2 mins ago
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
2 mins ago
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
3 mins ago
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
48 seconds
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
2 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
3 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
3 mins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
4 mins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
4 mins
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
4 mins
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app