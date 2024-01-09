Florida Legislature Starts Session Amid DeSantis’ Campaign and Storm Challenges

On Tuesday, the Florida Legislature embarked on its 60-day annual session, providing a stage for Governor Ron DeSantis to address the State of the State, before he resumes his presidential campaign in Iowa. The commencement of the session was marked by stormy weather conditions in the Florida Panhandle, adding a dramatic backdrop to the inaugural ceremonies and speeches.

Weathering Storms, Political and Natural

The annual session’s start coincided with strong winds and rain lashing the Florida Panhandle. Despite this, the lawmakers and other officials gathered, illustrating a commitment to their duties amid nature’s fury. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo chose to see the stormy start as a harbinger of good fortune, likening it to the adage that rain on a wedding day brings luck.

Absences and Appearances

One notable absence from the session’s ceremonies was Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who was assessing the storm damage in the Panama City area. On the other hand, the presence of Supreme Court Justices, Cabinet members, and former leaders lent a ceremonial aura to the session’s commencement.

DeSantis, The Campaign, and The Session

Despite Governor DeSantis’ preoccupation with his presidential campaign, where he lags behind former President Donald Trump in the polls for Iowa and New Hampshire, he took the time to deliver his State of the State address. His goals for the session, however, remain undisclosed. This session will grapple with around 1,700 bills, addressing critical issues like education, guns, pronouns, and the state’s property insurance crisis.