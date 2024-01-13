Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety

Today, the Florida House is set to examine 17 bills in a floor session, two of which specifically address anti-Semitism and child-custody safety. These proposed laws are part of an ongoing effort to bring about crucial societal changes.

Defining Anti-Semitism in State Law

One of the notable bills on the agenda is HB 187, introduced by Representative Mike Gottlieb. The bill intends to define anti-Semitism within state law and provide explicit examples to offer a clear understanding of what constitutes anti-Semitic behavior. The proposed bill is a significant step towards addressing the growing concern of anti-Semitism in Florida and across the United States.

Ensuring Safety in Child-Custody Situations

Another substantial bill to be examined is HB 385, presented by Representatives Joel Rudman and Hillary Cassel. This bill aims to fortify safety measures in child-custody cases. It proposes to allow courts to designate ‘safe exchange’ locations at county sheriff’s offices for parents who share custody of their children. The legislation, known as the ‘Cassie Carli law,’ is named after Cassie Carli, who tragically lost her life following a custody exchange in 2022. The enactment of this bill would be a significant stride in enhancing child and parent safety.

Excusing New Mothers from Jury Duty

Additionally, a proposal, HB 461, put forward by Representative Carolina Amesty, will be considered, which seeks to permit new mothers to be excused from jury duty upon request. This bill recognizes the unique challenges faced by new mothers and aims to provide them with additional flexibility during the challenging postpartum period.

These three bills, along with 14 others, will all be discussed during today’s Florida House floor session, each aiming to bring about necessary changes to better serve the citizens of Florida.