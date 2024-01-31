Florida House Bill Links Salary Boosts to Supreme Court Justices' Pay

A proposed bill in the Florida House of Representatives could significantly alter the state's political fiscal landscape, with a potential increase in the salaries of the Governor and Cabinet officials. The bill proposes to tie these salaries to the pay of Florida Supreme Court Justices, beginning in 2027.

A Potential Pay Rise

The Governor's current annual pay of $141,400 could see a substantial boost to $251,414, matching the current salary of the Supreme Court Justices. Salaries for the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Financial Officer, Attorney General, and Agriculture Commissioner are also slated for a hike. If the bill passes, these officials would earn 95% of the Justices' salary, a significant increase from their current annual pays of $139,988 and $135,516.

Implications for the Judiciary

The bill's implications extend beyond the executive branch, promising to affect the judiciary's pay scale as well. It proposes for Appellate, circuit, and county Judges' salaries to be adjusted to 90%, 80%, and 75% of the Justices' pay, respectively. This provision ensures that the pay scale reflects the relative hierarchy within the judiciary.

Provisions and Legislators' Pay

The proposed bill includes a clause allowing officials to voluntarily reduce their salary, providing a safeguard for those who might choose to forego the potential increase. The bill also addresses a law regarding legislators' pay increases, which has traditionally been waived by lawmakers themselves. However, under the proposed House budget, legislators' salaries would remain unchanged.

The Senate has yet to introduce a similar bill, thus the proposed salary adjustments will be subject to rigorous budget negotiations between the House and Senate during the Regular Session. This bill's potential passage could instigate a significant shift in the financial structure of Florida's political landscape.