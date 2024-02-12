Florida Hemp Industry Faces Threat: New State Bill Could Harm Small Businesses and Consumers

As the sun rises over Florida, a new state bill looms on the horizon, casting a shadow over the hemp industry. The bill, which could potentially harm small businesses and consumers, is set for a second reading in the senate and could go into effect in July.

A Bill with Far-Reaching Implications

The bill in question, SB 1698 and HB 1613, seeks to modify the definition of hemp products, setting THC limits and restricting the marketing of products to children. While child safety is a crucial concern, Dalton Rowan, general manager of Florida Hemp Distribution, believes that the bill goes beyond this.

"These bills are not just about ensuring child safety," Rowan explains, "They could lead to the banning of legal and popular products, such as those containing Delta-8 THC, and the imposition of new THC limits."

The Potential Harm to Small Businesses and Consumers

Rowan expresses deep concern about the potential harm that these bills could inflict on small businesses and consumers. "The real motivation behind these bills seems to be to protect monopolies and eliminate a safe, profitable market," he asserts, "while protecting one that sells controlled substances."

The hemp industry has been thriving in Florida, providing a lucrative market for small businesses and offering consumers a wide range of products. However, the new legislation could change this landscape dramatically, potentially taking products off the market and handcuffing businesses.

A Call to Preserve the Current System

Rowan emphasizes that the Florida Legislature worked closely with the industry last year to establish a solid foundation for safe hemp products. "This system should be left in place for the benefit of thousands of business owners and customers," he argues.

As the debate over the bill continues, the hemp industry waits with bated breath. The potential harm that this legislation could cause is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between regulation and innovation, between safety and profitability.

The future of the hemp industry in Florida hangs in the balance, and the decisions made today could have far-reaching implications. As Rowan succinctly puts it, "This is not just about hemp. It's about preserving a market that is safe, profitable, and beneficial to all."