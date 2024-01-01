en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump’s Dominance

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump’s Dominance

In a bid to secure his position for the forthcoming Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis intensified his campaign efforts in Iowa in the closing hours of 2023. Hosting a New Year’s Eve event in West Des Moines, DeSantis underscored his dedication to the Iowa caucuses, a crucial milestone in his political journey. Despite trailing in the polls, he rallied his supporters, urging them to challenge the media’s projections and the dominating presence of former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis’ Determined Campaigning Amid Trump’s Dominance

DeSantis’ commitment to the Iowa caucuses is a testament to his resolve to position himself as the leading alternative to Trump, who holds a significant lead in Iowa polls and boasts a well-established campaign infrastructure. The Florida governor, accompanied by his family, appealed to the crowd to work relentlessly in the face of formidable opposition. The campaign trail in Iowa has been marked by Trump’s influence, but DeSantis and other potential Trump alternatives are determined to demonstrate that victory is not a foregone conclusion.

Other Contenders Active in Iowa

During the same period, other potential Trump alternatives, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, also ramped up their campaign activities in Iowa. Haley concentrated her efforts in eastern Iowa, while Ramaswamy held multiple events, demonstrating the competitive nature of the race.

(Read Also: Kate Walsh: A New Life and Love in the Australian Outback)

Unwavering Support Despite Poll Results

Despite trailing in the polls, DeSantis continues his aggressive campaign in Iowa, backed by supportive figures such as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Christian leader Bob Vander Plaats. Vander Plaats addressed the audience, expressing that the sentiments on the ground did not align with the poll results, indicating a potential disconnect between public opinion and media projections. As the caucuses on January 15 draw near, both DeSantis and Trump are gearing up for an intensive campaign period, with Trump planning several rallies, including in conservative northwest Iowa.

(Read Also: Argentine President’s On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate)

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC

By Muhammad Jawad

2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts

By Hadeel Hashem

Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions

By Muhammad Jawad

Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and N ...
@Elections · 35 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and N ...
heart comment 0
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing

By Mazhar Abbas

Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year

By BNN Correspondents

A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Malaysia’s Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia’s Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
5 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
5 mins
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
6 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
6 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
7 mins
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
11 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
15 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
18 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
18 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
43 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
46 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app