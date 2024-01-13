Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh

In a recent development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has criticized President Joe Biden’s economic policies, particularly targeting federal spending on transgender rights in Bangladesh. Speaking at two Iowa events, DeSantis questioned the value of using taxpayer dollars for such purposes and suggested that the President should have a line-item veto power to eliminate individual spending items from large bills.

Spending Misattributed to Biden Administration

However, despite attributing the spending to the Biden administration, it was revealed that the program DeSantis referred to was initiated during the Trump administration. This program aimed to support the civil rights of LGBT Bangladeshis, including the Hijra community, and cost approximately $850,000 out of the $30 billion budget of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The program ran from June 2018 to June 2021, representing less than 0.003% of USAID’s annual spending.

DeSantis Focuses on Transgender Issues in Campaign

It is pertinent to note that DeSantis has seized on transgender issues in his campaign. He has signed several laws in Florida restricting gender-affirming treatment for minors, bathroom access, and drag shows. These measures appeal to evangelical and conservative voters in Iowa, and his recent comments about federal spending on transgender rights in Bangladesh fit into this larger narrative.

Ongoing USAID Program Supporting LGBT Rights

There is an ongoing USAID program supporting LGBT rights in Bangladesh, in addition to the completed program. However, the cost details for this five-year program have not been disclosed by USAID spokespeople, which leaves room for speculation and political maneuvering around the issue.