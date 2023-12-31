Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery’s Role

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken issue with the way Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential contender, addressed a question about the causes of the Civil War during a recent town hall. DeSantis chided Haley’s response, which he described as an ‘incomprehensible word salad,’ for failing to acknowledge the pivotal role of slavery in the conflict. This critique has stoked the embers of an ongoing debate within American society and politics about the interpretation of historical events, notably the Civil War.

“Nikki Haley has had some problems with some basic American history … Not that difficult to identify and acknowledge the role slavery played in the Civil War,” DeSantis said.

Slavery and the Civil War: A Misstep in Haley’s Response

During the town hall Q&A, Haley faced backlash for not explicitly mentioning slavery as the primary cause of the Civil War. Her response, according to DeSantis, revealed that she was unprepared for the spotlight and tends to falter under pressure when faced with tough questions. This omission, coupled with her misnaming of Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, has exposed Haley to criticism. Despite the controversy, some of her supporters believe in her potential to win the presidential race, citing her stance on contentious issues like abortion.

DeSantis and Haley: The Upcoming CNN Debate

Both DeSantis and Haley have committed to participating in a crucial debate hosted by CNN in Iowa, scheduled for January 10th at Drake University in Des Moines. DeSantis has previously criticized Donald Trump for his absence in prior debates and lack of engagement with voters, stating it shows a lack of willingness to address these issues. The CNN debate offers a significant opportunity for DeSantis and Haley to present their policy platforms, articulate their visions for the future, and engage directly with voters.

Political Repercussions of Haley’s Remarks

DeSantis’s criticism of Haley’s Civil War comments has been echoed by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who stated that the Civil War was about slavery. The Democratic National Committee chair also expressed disgust at Haley’s remarks. This attention from both Republicans and Democrats is attributed to Haley’s rising momentum in the polls. The CBS YouGov poll found that 44% of likely New Hampshire primary voters support Trump, followed by 29% for Haley, 11% for DeSantis, and 10% for former Governor Christie. Haley’s campaign has faced criticism for her handling of the state’s gas tax during her tenure as governor, and for her perceived unwillingness to offend anyone by telling the truth.

The Civil War, Slavery, and American Politics Today

DeSantis also defended part of his state’s African American history curriculum standards that claimed some enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. This comment, along with Haley’s initial response to the Civil War question, have sparked outrage and risk alienating voters, while also appealing to many conservative Americans. Some conservative voters expressed support for Haley’s initial answer that left out slavery, arguing that the war wasn’t driven by slavery but was an economic battle. Democrats have criticized the GOP’s handling of racial issues, with some comparing Trump’s rhetoric to Hitler and questioning the Florida curriculum’s portrayal of slavery. These discussions about the legacy of slavery and the Civil War reflect broader debates about race in America, which have been brought to the forefront following the election of Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president.