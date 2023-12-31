en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery’s Role

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:32 am EST
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery’s Role

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken issue with the way Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential contender, addressed a question about the causes of the Civil War during a recent town hall. DeSantis chided Haley’s response, which he described as an ‘incomprehensible word salad,’ for failing to acknowledge the pivotal role of slavery in the conflict. This critique has stoked the embers of an ongoing debate within American society and politics about the interpretation of historical events, notably the Civil War.

“Nikki Haley has had some problems with some basic American history … Not that difficult to identify and acknowledge the role slavery played in the Civil War,” DeSantis said.

Slavery and the Civil War: A Misstep in Haley’s Response

During the town hall Q&A, Haley faced backlash for not explicitly mentioning slavery as the primary cause of the Civil War. Her response, according to DeSantis, revealed that she was unprepared for the spotlight and tends to falter under pressure when faced with tough questions. This omission, coupled with her misnaming of Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, has exposed Haley to criticism. Despite the controversy, some of her supporters believe in her potential to win the presidential race, citing her stance on contentious issues like abortion.

DeSantis and Haley: The Upcoming CNN Debate

Both DeSantis and Haley have committed to participating in a crucial debate hosted by CNN in Iowa, scheduled for January 10th at Drake University in Des Moines. DeSantis has previously criticized Donald Trump for his absence in prior debates and lack of engagement with voters, stating it shows a lack of willingness to address these issues. The CNN debate offers a significant opportunity for DeSantis and Haley to present their policy platforms, articulate their visions for the future, and engage directly with voters.

Political Repercussions of Haley’s Remarks

DeSantis’s criticism of Haley’s Civil War comments has been echoed by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who stated that the Civil War was about slavery. The Democratic National Committee chair also expressed disgust at Haley’s remarks. This attention from both Republicans and Democrats is attributed to Haley’s rising momentum in the polls. The CBS YouGov poll found that 44% of likely New Hampshire primary voters support Trump, followed by 29% for Haley, 11% for DeSantis, and 10% for former Governor Christie. Haley’s campaign has faced criticism for her handling of the state’s gas tax during her tenure as governor, and for her perceived unwillingness to offend anyone by telling the truth.

The Civil War, Slavery, and American Politics Today

DeSantis also defended part of his state’s African American history curriculum standards that claimed some enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. This comment, along with Haley’s initial response to the Civil War question, have sparked outrage and risk alienating voters, while also appealing to many conservative Americans. Some conservative voters expressed support for Haley’s initial answer that left out slavery, arguing that the war wasn’t driven by slavery but was an economic battle. Democrats have criticized the GOP’s handling of racial issues, with some comparing Trump’s rhetoric to Hitler and questioning the Florida curriculum’s portrayal of slavery. These discussions about the legacy of slavery and the Civil War reflect broader debates about race in America, which have been brought to the forefront following the election of Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president.

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Stabbed in Confrontation over Dog Waste in City of London

By Muhammad Jawad

Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles

By Ebenezer Mensah

Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look

By Israel Ojoko

Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 ...
@Ghana · 26 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes Western ‘Instrumental Use’ of UNHRC

By Muhammad Jawad

Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement

By BNN Correspondents

PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
13 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
14 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
16 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
18 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
26 mins
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
35 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
36 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
37 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
37 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
18 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app