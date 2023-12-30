en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, Ignites Debate in GOP Circles

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:26 pm EST
DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, Ignites Debate in GOP Circles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a clear stand on the potential pardon of former President Donald Trump. DeSantis conveyed his willingness to pardon Trump if elected president, provided Trump was convicted on multiple criminal charges. This statement echoes the historical precedent set by former President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon, suggesting it is in the national interest to move forward. The confirmation of DeSantis’s stand came directly from his campaign spokesperson.

DeSantis Opposes Jailing Elderly Ex-President for Country’s Well-being

From DeSantis’ perspective, who is a key figure in the Republican Party’s quest for the White House, incarcerating an elderly former president would not contribute to the country’s well-being.

If Trump were convicted of any charges, the governor suggested he would be willing to “pardon” him if he assumed the presidency. For DeSantis, the pardon would be an act in favor of the country and its stability. As president or governor, the pardon is a powerful tool that can be used to show mercy and rectify injustices.

Republicans Divided Over Hypothetical Pardon

DeSantis is not the only Republican figure advocating for a hypothetical pardon of Trump. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also expressed a similar view, suggesting that she would likely pardon Trump, should he be convicted, to enable the country to move on. However, this viewpoint has stirred controversy within the GOP’s ranks.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for instance, has criticized this stance, arguing that pardoning Trump would compromise the essential honesty in the country’s leadership, likening the situation to ‘tin pot democracies.’

Alongside DeSantis and Haley, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has also publicly supported the idea of pardoning Trump, viewing it as a step towards fostering national unity.

Trump’s Legal Woes

Donald Trump is currently facing multiple felony counts across four separate criminal cases. The allegations against him range from election interference and mishandling classified documents to falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all these charges, maintaining his innocence.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?

By Hadeel Hashem

Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy

By Waqas Arain

Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

U.S. Appeals Court Upholds California's Concealed Firearms Restrictions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Outrage and Demands ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Outrage and Demands ...
heart comment 0
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development

By BNN Correspondents

Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
Latest Headlines
World News
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
44 seconds
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
2 mins
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
2 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
2 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
2 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
2 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
3 mins
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
3 mins
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
3 mins
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app