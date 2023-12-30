DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, Ignites Debate in GOP Circles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a clear stand on the potential pardon of former President Donald Trump. DeSantis conveyed his willingness to pardon Trump if elected president, provided Trump was convicted on multiple criminal charges. This statement echoes the historical precedent set by former President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon, suggesting it is in the national interest to move forward. The confirmation of DeSantis’s stand came directly from his campaign spokesperson.

DeSantis Opposes Jailing Elderly Ex-President for Country’s Well-being

From DeSantis’ perspective, who is a key figure in the Republican Party’s quest for the White House, incarcerating an elderly former president would not contribute to the country’s well-being.

If Trump were convicted of any charges, the governor suggested he would be willing to “pardon” him if he assumed the presidency. For DeSantis, the pardon would be an act in favor of the country and its stability. As president or governor, the pardon is a powerful tool that can be used to show mercy and rectify injustices.

Republicans Divided Over Hypothetical Pardon

DeSantis is not the only Republican figure advocating for a hypothetical pardon of Trump. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also expressed a similar view, suggesting that she would likely pardon Trump, should he be convicted, to enable the country to move on. However, this viewpoint has stirred controversy within the GOP’s ranks.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for instance, has criticized this stance, arguing that pardoning Trump would compromise the essential honesty in the country’s leadership, likening the situation to ‘tin pot democracies.’

Alongside DeSantis and Haley, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has also publicly supported the idea of pardoning Trump, viewing it as a step towards fostering national unity.

Trump’s Legal Woes

Donald Trump is currently facing multiple felony counts across four separate criminal cases. The allegations against him range from election interference and mishandling classified documents to falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all these charges, maintaining his innocence.