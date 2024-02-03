Florida Governor Deploys National Guard to Texas Amid Immigration Battles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared the deployment of almost 1,000 National Guard troops to Texas to bolster efforts in curbing illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The move comes as a response to what DeSantis terms an 'invasion' at the southern border, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

“We are here to join as Floridians to say that we need to stop this invasion at our southern border once and for all," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. “Biden has the authority to close this border today. If he wanted to, he lacks the will to get the job done. He lacks the capacity to see the problem for what it is and to get the job done.”

Answering Texas' Call

The deployment is in direct response to the escalating immigration issues at the southern border, with Florida State Guards - comprised of civilians - also slated to be involved in the operation. This marks a first for the Florida State Guard, as they will be venturing out of state for the first time. The move comes following support expressed by other Republican governors for Texas Governor Abbott's defiance of federal government.

DeSantis Critiques Biden's Inaction

DeSantis didn’t hold back in his critique of President Joe Biden's handling of border security. He asserted that while Biden has the authority to secure the border, he seemingly lacks both the will and capacity to address the issue effectively and to take the necessary action. The governor highlighted the urgency of securing border sovereignty, citing the need to prevent drugs, guns, and illegal immigrants from entering the U.S.

Florida's Ongoing Support

This isn't the first instance of Florida offering assistance to Texas with border security. The state has been providing law enforcement and military assistance to Texas since 2021. The deployment is part of a larger struggle between Republican governors and the Biden Administration over U.S. immigration policy. The ongoing dispute has led to legal disputes and non-compliance with federal requests. Over 300,000 migrants were caught attempting to illegally cross the border in December alone.