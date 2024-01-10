Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the bastion of free speech, Republican state Senator Jason Brodeur has tabled a controversial bill in Florida. The proposed legislation, if passed, would categorize accusations of racism, sexism, homophobia, or transphobia as defamation per se. The ramifications of such a bill could be profound, not least because it would enable individuals to sue for defamation without needing to demonstrate actual malice, a requirement that is typically obligatory in such cases.

A Radical Shift in Defamation Law

The bill, as it stands, proposes several significant alterations to the existing landscape of defamation law in Florida. Noteworthy among these is the narrowing of the definition of a ‘public figure’ in defamation suits, which could potentially make it easier for individuals to file lawsuits. Furthermore, the bill expands the circumstances under which fact-finders must infer actual malice. However, the most contentious point in the bill asserts that allegations of discrimination constitute defamation per se.

Preserving Beliefs, Curtailing Free Speech?

The bill has been crafted in a manner that prevents defendants from using the plaintiff’s religious or scientific beliefs as a defense. Critics argue that this could severely restrict freedom of speech. Successful plaintiffs under this new legislation could stand to gain a minimum of $35,000 in damages. The bill’s wide-ranging applicability includes statements made across diverse media, including social networks, and ominously removes some journalistic safeguards such as the anonymity of sources.

A Pattern of Restricting Freedom of Speech

This is not Senator Brodeur’s first foray into legislation impacting free speech. In 2023, he proposed a bill that required bloggers to register with the state, an action that was widely criticized. Democratic representative, Anna Eskamani, expressed her concerns over the current bill, suggesting that it could potentially suppress free speech in Florida. The bill bears a resemblance to another similar bill that didn’t pass last year, but political pundits believe it stands a better chance this time due to the Republican control of Florida’s government.