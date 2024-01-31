Florida Ethics Commission Clears Manatee County Commissioner over Data Purchase

The Florida Commission on Ethics has exonerated Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge of allegations of ethical misconduct stemming from the purchase of email addresses and voter data with public funds. The commission, after thorough investigation, found no probable cause to substantiate the claims and unanimously dismissed the complaint against him.

Ethical Allegations and Audit Findings

The allegations against Van Ostenbridge gained prominence after an audit conducted by the Manatee County Clerk and Comptroller. This led to media coverage and subsequently, a formal complaint by former Manatee County Animal Services Volunteer David Daniels. Daniels questioned the propriety of using public funds for procuring email addresses and voter data, strongly suggesting it was used for campaign targeting and not for public purposes as claimed by Van Ostenbridge.

Commissioner's Defense

Defending himself against the accusations, Van Ostenbridge stated that the purchase was intended for creating a newsletter for residents to keep them abreast of county affairs. He emphasized that any voter data that came along with the email list was superfluous and was never put to use. He also stated that the allegations were baseless, attributing them to political adversaries weaponizing the justice system.

Reimbursement and Aftermath

After the allegations surfaced, Van Ostenbridge repaid the $1,686 spent for the purchase, thereby eliminating any potential financial impropriety. Despite the commission's unanimous decision to dismiss the complaint, Daniels remained skeptical of Van Ostenbridge's intentions, continuing to question the public benefit of such information and its potential use for campaign targeting.