In a revelation that carries significant implications for the sanctity of democratic processes, a report by JoeHoft.com has indicated that the United States is missing close to two-thirds of controls necessary for accurate and secure elections. This stark comparison is drawn against the corporate world, where every financial control must be in place for auditors to certify a company's annual financials.

In a concerted response to these glaring deficiencies in the election process, a group of vigilant Florida residents have proposed a trio of legislative bills. These are designed to bolster the integrity of the state's election system, focusing on Vote By Mail, Voter Registration, and Election Systems — the three primary risk areas.

Unearthing Security Risks

Undertaking a meticulous review of security risks for a typical county in Florida, the group examined thousands of Chain of Custody forms, security plans, and observations. Furthermore, the potential for non-citizens to register and vote in Florida was investigated, with the group identifying it as a significant risk.

The proposed legislation, if passed, is anticipated to address most of the missing controls in Florida's election process. The findings and proposed solutions by this group, including various proofs and reports, have been reported by The Gateway Pundit. This news outlet has published an exclusive on this critical subject.

Meanwhile, the Greater Brooksville Republican Club organized a rally, mobilizing support for nine bills aimed at strengthening electoral processes in Florida. These bills cover a gamut of issues such as technology security, vote by mail qualifications, chain of custody security, ballot boxes, and voter identification. The rally served as a platform for constituents to engage more actively with legislators and co-sponsor the bills, with concerns transcending party affiliations.