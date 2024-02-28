Floreat Residents Rally Against High-Rise Development Plan, Seek Harmony with Local Ethos

The Town of Cambridge council chambers became a battleground of ideals on Tuesday night as residents voiced their strong opposition to a proposed high-rise development plan for the Floreat shopping centre site. At the heart of the contention is investment group APIL's vision to erect an 18 to 20-storey apartment complex along with several other tall buildings, a plan that locals fear will disrupt the community's character and lifestyle.

Advertisment

Community Backlash Against Towering Proposal

During the heated meeting, residents like Alice O'Connor expressed their concerns, stating that such a massive structure is out of place in the serene suburb of Floreat. The community's pushback is not just about resisting change but about preserving the essence of their neighborhood. The sentiment was clear: any development should be thoughtful and align with the area's existing charm, not overshadow it with concrete giants. This collective stance led to calls for the town to draft its own structure plan for the site, a move that was supported by councilors last December.

Seeking Viable Alternatives

Advertisment

Despite the public's demand for an independent plan, acting planning and community services director Fraser Henderson and Mayor Gary Mack hinted at the possibility of modifying the APIL proposal to better suit local expectations. The complexity and expense of creating a new plan from scratch pose significant challenges. However, the suggestion of a collaborative effort to refine or counterbalance the APIL plan with community-driven insights was met with approval, signaling a potential path forward that could accommodate growth while respecting Floreat's identity.

Next Steps and Timeline

The Town of Cambridge is under pressure to finalize its recommendations for the Floreat Precinct Structure Plan, which must be submitted to the Western Australia Planning Commission (WAPC) by September. The WAPC will ultimately decide the fate of the development, taking into consideration the council's feedback and the community's concerns. As the deadline approaches, the dialogue between the town officials, residents, and developers will be crucial in shaping a future that honors the values and vision of the Floreat community.

The mounting opposition to the APIL's high-rise plan highlights a critical juncture for Floreat, where the decisions made today will have lasting impacts on its skyline, lifestyle, and community spirit. As residents rally for a development that mirrors their ethos, the coming months will be telling of how well local governance can balance growth with the preservation of community character.