Flag Controversy Unfurls in Montenegro: Parliament Speaker's Display of Serbian Tricolour Ignites Debate

In an escalating political debate in Montenegro, Parliament Speaker, Andrija Mandic has sparked controversy by displaying the Serbian tricolour flag in his Cabinet. Mandic justifies the display of the red-blue-white flag in his office, claiming it as the emblem of the Principality and the Kingdom of Montenegro. Critics, however, dispute this assertion, pointing out that the Constitution of the Kingdom of Montenegro had not defined the tricolour as the national flag, but merely the 'national colours'.

Historical Misrepresentation

The flag, historically associated with Montenegrin victories, is the alay-bayragi, the banner of the Crnojevic dynasty, not the tricolour. Detractors have accused Mandic of evading a direct reference to the flag as the Serbian national flag, which was constitutionally defined by Serbia and referred to as the 'single national flag' by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Constitutional Conflict

At the heart of this debate is the appropriateness of displaying a national flag of Serbia, or any other entity, within the Montenegrin Parliament. Montenegro's constitution defines it as a civil state, and its laws prohibit the display of any flag other than the constitutional red Montenegrin flag in official settings. Critics argue that by displaying the Serbian flag, Mandic is acting unconstitutionally and in violation of the law.

A Potential Referendum

If Mandic wishes to alter the constitutional definition of the Montenegrin flag, he would need to initiate a referendum and secure a 3/5 majority vote. This move, while legally possible, would likely stoke further controversy and could deepen divisions within a country already grappling with issues of national identity.