Military

Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
As the five-year anniversary of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Pakistan dawns, the nation finds itself embroiled in a whirlwind of mixed reactions and controversies. The merger, a significant step in Pakistan’s pursuit of administrative unity and judicial clarity, has become a hotbed of discourse, pitting supporters of the old system against proponents of change.

Voices of the Old System

Supporters of the erstwhile system, which included the Jirga system—a traditional assembly of leaders making decisions based on tribal consensus—are vocal about their grievances. They argue that the merger has spawned administrative complexities, corrupt police forces, and ramped up crime rates. This group, frequently comprising the political and tribal elite, is suspected of having vested interests in preserving the status quo. The old system, often considered inhumane and unjust, notoriously favoured the powerful while marginalizing the weak, meting out severe and disproportionate punishments.

The Controversy of the Jirga System

Despite the backlash, it’s crucial to note that the Jirga system is still accessible where desired. More importantly, the introduction of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) involving government officials provides a more equitable and just approach, counterbalancing the biases of the traditional system. The military’s presence in the region, often a point of contention, is defended as vital for asserting the state’s authority and combating terrorism.

Progress Post-Merger

Post-merger, the military and civil administration have undertaken infrastructural and social development initiatives, revealing a transformed landscape. Improvements in education, health, and employment opportunities mark the progress in the newly merged districts. The clamour to revert to the old system is often viewed as self-serving, thwarting the strides made towards development and modernity.

Military Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

