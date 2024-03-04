Five Arrested at Electric Boat Protest: Oppenheimer Cutouts Decry Nuclear Subs

Early Monday morning, New London police responded to a protest at Electric Boat's Pequot Avenue facility, where five individuals were arrested after blocking the entrance with life-size wooden cutouts of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb inventor. The protestors utilized these visuals to make a poignant statement against nuclear proliferation, specifically targeting the construction of Columbia class submarines.

Protestors Make Stand with Oppenheimer Imagery

The demonstration saw at least twenty wooden cutouts of Oppenheimer positioned to form a barrier, accompanied by a sign urging, "Don't be a 'Destroyer of Worlds.' Stop the Columbia Sub." This reference alludes to Oppenheimer's own reflection on witnessing the destructive power of the atomic bomb, quoting Hindu scripture to express his profound unease. Through this symbolic gesture, the protestors aimed to spotlight the ethical and existential dilemmas posed by nuclear armament, leveraging Oppenheimer's historical significance and moral conflict as a focal point.

Charges and Context

The individuals involved in the protest were charged with first-degree trespass and disorderly conduct. This act of civil disobedience follows a pattern of protests against Electric Boat's role in the nuclear arms race, underscoring a persistent critique of nuclear weapons and their proliferation. The company, a division of General Dynamics, is known for its contract to build Columbia class submarines for the U.S. government, a project that has become a flashpoint for anti-nuclear activism.

Monday's protest not only challenges the ongoing construction of Columbia class submarines but also raises broader questions about nuclear deterrence, ethical responsibility, and the legacy of the atomic age. By invoking J. Robert Oppenheimer's conflicted legacy, the demonstrators highlight the moral quandaries inherent in nuclear weapons development and the ongoing threat of nuclear escalation. This event continues the dialogue on disarmament and peace, contributing to a larger conversation on national security, ethical governance, and the future of humanity in the nuclear era.