Fitch Ratings Affirms Israel's A+ Credit Amid Gaza Conflict, Cites Geopolitical Risks

Fitch Ratings maintained Israel's 'A+' sovereign credit rating on Tuesday, highlighting the ongoing Gaza conflict's impact on the nation's economy. Initially, in October, as tensions escalated, Israel's rating was put on a negative watch, with warnings that a significant conflict escalation could trigger a downgrade. However, recent assessments have led to the removal of the 'rating watch negative' (RWN), though the outlook remains negative due to persistent uncertainties.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Implications

Despite the removal of the RWN, Fitch has expressed concerns over the prolonged nature of the conflict with Hamas and its broader fiscal implications. The agency pointed out the elevated geopolitical risks and the potential for an escalated conflict involving other regional actors like Hezbollah in Lebanon or Iranian groups. Such scenarios could lead to increased military expenditures, infrastructure damage, and a notable shift in consumer and investment sentiment, adversely affecting Israel's credit metrics. A recent incident, a suspected Israeli airstrike in Damascus, which resulted in the death of two Iranian generals, underscores the volatile regional dynamics.

Fiscal Trajectory Amidst Conflict

Israel's government, recognizing the financial strains imposed by the conflict, approved an amended 2024 state budget to accommodate increased military spending and support for affected businesses and households. Fitch projects a central government budget deficit of 6.8% of GDP for 2024, slightly above the government's target. Public debt is expected to rise in the near term, with forecasts placing it at 65.7% of GDP in 2024 and 67% in 2025. These figures reflect the significant economic challenges Israel faces amidst ongoing military operations and domestic political uncertainties.

Confidence in Economic Policy and Future Outlook

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has interpreted Fitch's decision to maintain Israel's 'A+' rating as a testament to the international community's confidence in Israel's economic management and policies during