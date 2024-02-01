FITARA Scorecard: A Dip in Grades and Bipartisan Support

The 17th edition of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard has been unveiled, reflecting a downward trend in federal agency IT modernization grades. The grading system, historically backed by both Democratic and Republican representatives, has experienced a fracture in its bipartisan support.

Disappointment Over Lack of Bipartisan Support

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly expressed disenchantment over the absence of Republican support for the FITARA oversight. Historically, this oversight has been a bipartisan effort. This time around, the scorecard was discussed in a roundtable rather than a formal hearing, a shift attributed to a lack of commitment from Republicans. Nancy Mace, the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's cybersecurity, IT, and government innovation subcommittee, was singled out by Connolly for her lack of engagement. A Republican spokesperson, however, defended their track record, citing numerous hearings on IT and cybersecurity.

A Closer Look at the FITARA Scorecard

The FITARA Scorecard is a grading system established under the 2014 Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act. It evaluates federal agencies' IT modernization efforts, grading them from A to D based on their performance. The latest scorecard saw one agency earning an A grade, ten agencies scoring B's, ten with C's, and three with the unfortunate D's. This represents a decline from the previous scorecard. However, comparing scores can be challenging due to updated assessment methodologies, including the addition of a new category for cloud computing adoption.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback in grades, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) asserts that FITARA's oversight has resulted in significant government savings. This has been achieved primarily through data center closures and enhanced IT portfolio management. Notably, the Defense Department was the only agency to receive an A grade under the cloud category, signifying the escalating importance of cloud services in federal IT spending.

As the landscape of federal IT issues evolves, the departure from the traditional bipartisan approach to the FITARA scorecard may signify a broader shift in political dynamics. Despite the fluctuating political support, the FITARA Scorecard remains a crucial tool for tracking the progress of federal IT modernization efforts.