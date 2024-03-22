FirstNews Appeals to Defence Chief for Abducted Editor Segun Olatunji's Whereabouts

In a pressing appeal to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chris Musa, FirstNews has formally sought information on the location and condition of its editor, Segun Olatunji, following his abduction in Lagos. The request underscores the urgency and concern for Olatunji, who was taken from his home on March 16 by individuals in military attire, leaving his family and colleagues in distress over his sudden disappearance.

Urgent Appeal for Information

The letter from FirstNews, signed by publisher Daniel Iworiso-Markson, demands clarity on Olatunji's status, access for his family and legal representation, and a call for his release or formal charges if accusations exist. Highlighting the distressing nature of Olatunji's abduction, the letter narrates the harrowing incident witnessed by his wife and the subsequent silence from the abductors, raising fears for his well-being given his medical conditions.

Media and Military Relations

FirstNews emphasized its commitment to fostering a positive relationship with the military and the government, reflecting on the broader media landscape's engagement with state authorities. The letter also extends condolences for recent military losses, seeking to bridge understanding and cooperation for the resolution of Olatunji's case.

Community and Organizational Support

In response to Olatunji's abduction, there has been a rallying cry from various journalistic and human rights organizations, including the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, demanding his immediate release. These actions reflect the collective concern for press freedom and the safety of journalists operating within volatile regions.

As the search for Segun Olatunji continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and dangers faced by journalists globally. The outcome of this case could have significant ramifications for press freedom and the relationship between the media and military institutions, underscoring the need for a transparent and just resolution.