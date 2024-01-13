First-Time Voter Navigates the Political Landscape Amid Polarization

On the cusp of adulthood, 18-year-old Reeve Jarrell is poised to partake in a ritual of democracy: casting her first vote in a presidential election perceived by political scholars as highly consequential. A senior at Anderson High School, Jarrell, who is on her journey to become a nurse, finds herself at a crossroads of anticipation and reservation as she deliberates on the prospective nominees: Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Considering the Candidates

Despite acknowledging the robust economy under Trump’s administration before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrell critiques the former president for his perceived lack of respect towards people. On the other hand, the potential choice of Biden does little to quell her concerns. As someone stepping into adulthood, she values a leader who exemplifies respect and empathy.

Grappling with Gun Control

As a student pursuing a certified nursing assistant license and intending to study nursing at university, the issue of gun control strikes a personal chord with Jarrell. The ease of access to firearms for mentally unstable individuals, she believes, is disconcerting. While she agrees on the enforcement of existing laws, she contends that they are insufficient in preventing such individuals from acquiring firearms, leading to pervasive fear among her and her peers.

The Role of Third-Party Candidates

Amid the current political polarization, Jarrell yearns for a shift in the landscape that fosters unity. She underscores the potential value of third-party candidates, lamenting their lack of representation. She sees them as possible bridges across societal divides, uniting disparate viewpoints and ending the binary tug-of-war that characterizes the present political climate.

As she prepares for her inaugural act of voting, Jarrell emphasizes the importance of being informed about candidates’ positions. With anticipation and concern, she readies herself to take her first steps in shaping the future of her country, understanding the gravity of her vote in the upcoming election.