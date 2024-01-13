en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

First-Time Voter Navigates the Political Landscape Amid Polarization

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
First-Time Voter Navigates the Political Landscape Amid Polarization

On the cusp of adulthood, 18-year-old Reeve Jarrell is poised to partake in a ritual of democracy: casting her first vote in a presidential election perceived by political scholars as highly consequential. A senior at Anderson High School, Jarrell, who is on her journey to become a nurse, finds herself at a crossroads of anticipation and reservation as she deliberates on the prospective nominees: Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Considering the Candidates

Despite acknowledging the robust economy under Trump’s administration before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrell critiques the former president for his perceived lack of respect towards people. On the other hand, the potential choice of Biden does little to quell her concerns. As someone stepping into adulthood, she values a leader who exemplifies respect and empathy.

Grappling with Gun Control

As a student pursuing a certified nursing assistant license and intending to study nursing at university, the issue of gun control strikes a personal chord with Jarrell. The ease of access to firearms for mentally unstable individuals, she believes, is disconcerting. While she agrees on the enforcement of existing laws, she contends that they are insufficient in preventing such individuals from acquiring firearms, leading to pervasive fear among her and her peers.

The Role of Third-Party Candidates

Amid the current political polarization, Jarrell yearns for a shift in the landscape that fosters unity. She underscores the potential value of third-party candidates, lamenting their lack of representation. She sees them as possible bridges across societal divides, uniting disparate viewpoints and ending the binary tug-of-war that characterizes the present political climate.

As she prepares for her inaugural act of voting, Jarrell emphasizes the importance of being informed about candidates’ positions. With anticipation and concern, she readies herself to take her first steps in shaping the future of her country, understanding the gravity of her vote in the upcoming election.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education
The education and service community of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pays tribute to Evelyn Joan Brewer, who passed away on January 11, 2024, following a prolonged illness. Aged 94, Brewer’s life was marked by her dedication to education, healthcare, and community service. A Life Dedicated to Education and Service Born on February 22, 1929, in Ossian,
Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
13 mins ago
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
15 mins ago
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
Michigan High School Tests AI's Predictive Capabilities in Unique 'Humans vs. The Machine' Initiative
7 mins ago
Michigan High School Tests AI's Predictive Capabilities in Unique 'Humans vs. The Machine' Initiative
Education Leaders Discuss Strategies for Student Engagement
9 mins ago
Education Leaders Discuss Strategies for Student Engagement
Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child's Education
11 mins ago
Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child's Education
Latest Headlines
World News
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
8 seconds
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
9 seconds
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
18 seconds
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
18 seconds
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
18 seconds
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
18 seconds
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi's Intervention in Cauvery Dispute
36 seconds
H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi's Intervention in Cauvery Dispute
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?
37 seconds
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
50 seconds
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
31 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
52 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app