First Lady’s ‘Fexting’: An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has innovatively adopted a method of communication that has piqued curiosity and raised eyebrows. Coined as ‘fexting,’ this approach is essentially fighting via text messages, a tactic that Jill Biden has employed to express her frustrations with President Joe Biden in the presence of Secret Service agents or staff. This unique modus operandi allows the couple to maintain a semblance of privacy and sidestep verbal confrontations when in company.

A Strategy Born Out Of Necessity

During an enlightening interview with Mika Brzezinski from ‘Morning Joe,’ Jill Biden revealed that fexting became a part of their routine when Joe Biden served as vice president. This technique of conflict resolution has continued into his presidency. The First Lady admitted to having sent a few stern texts to the President, thereby averting the potential awkwardness of a verbal dispute in front of others.

Experts Weigh In On ‘Fexting’

Despite its apparent effectiveness for the First Couple, the concept of fexting has drawn criticism from relationship experts. Jenni Skyler, a renowned sex therapist, noted in an article by Cosmopolitan magazine that fexting could lead to miscommunication and exacerbate conflicts in relationships. The written word, devoid of tone and non-verbal cues, is prone to misinterpretation, and hence, might not be the most advisable method of resolving disagreements.

