First Lady Tinubu Champions Economic Reforms for a Respected Nigeria, Advocates for Agriculture

Amid significant economic transformations in Nigeria, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has emerged as a vocal advocate for the country's new economic policies under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of agriculture and economic reforms, she foresees a future where Nigeria garners more respect on the global stage. During a notable interaction with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the critical nature of these reforms in building a more accountable and sustainable Nigeria.

Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria is witnessing a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilizing and strengthening the economy. Central to these reforms is a shift towards agriculture, seen as a cornerstone for sustainable development.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu articulated her support for these initiatives, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency in food production. Her advocacy for Nigerians to engage more actively in agricultural activities underscores a broader vision for economic resilience and independence.

Empowering Youth and the Marginalized

Recognizing the youth as the future of Nigeria, Mrs. Tinubu has been instrumental in launching the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which focuses on sectors such as agriculture, empowerment, education, health, and social welfare.

A standout project under this initiative is the ONE NIGERIA Unity Fabric competition, designed to inspire Nigerian youth to prioritize national unity through creative expression. Additionally, the First Lady's commitment extends to internally displaced persons and those with disabilities, with the RHI initiating a monthly Food Outreach Program aimed at these vulnerable groups.