India

First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Investigative Capabilities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Investigative Capabilities

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are taking a significant stride towards enhancing their investigative capabilities with the establishment of the region’s first-ever Finger Print Bureau (FPB). This move, sanctioned by the Administrative Council under the leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, aims to consolidate fingerprint data, thereby augmenting criminal investigations.

Administrative Council’s Decision

A recent order by the J-K home department has confirmed the creation of 73 posts for the new FPB. The establishment will be led by a senior superintendent of police, assisted by one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police. The allocation of these roles signifies an administrative decision committed to bolstering the law enforcement infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Manpower for Police Headquarters

Moreover, the home department has approved the creation of an additional 50 posts across various categories for the police headquarters. These posts will include one Superintendent of police and two deputy superintendents of police. This development represents a substantial investment in the police force, aimed at improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

Impact on Law Enforcement

The establishment of the FPB and the addition of new posts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir. The FPB will play a pivotal role in aiding law enforcement agencies by conducting thorough criminal record checks and maintaining a comprehensive and secure database of fingerprint records. The augmentation of manpower across various categories within the Police Headquarters will further enhance their capacity to maintain law and order in the region.

With these significant developments, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are poised to bring about a transformative change in their investigative capabilities, and by extension, the security scenario in the region.

India Politics Security
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

