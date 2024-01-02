Fircrest Town Hall: A Pre-Session Dialogue with Representatives Leavitt and Bronoske

In the heart of Fircrest, at the newly minted Roy Murphy Community Center, a significant pre-session Town Hall is on the horizon. Representatives Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske are set to host this public gathering on Thursday, January 4, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. This event aims to create a space for discourse and engagement between the representatives and the public, focusing on issues expected to surface during the forthcoming 2024 legislative session.

The Role of Moderators

The Town Hall will be guided by Fircrest Councilmember Hunter George and University Place Mayor Steve Worthington, who have been selected as moderators. Their roles will be crucial in facilitating meaningful dialogue, ensuring that questions from the public are addressed and that the discussion stays focused on the pertinent issues.

The Legislative Session

With the legislative session slated to commence on Monday, January 8, this Town Hall serves as a pivotal bridge between the representatives and the citizens. In the past, Representatives Leavitt and Bronoske have shown a keen interest in hearing from residents during the interim. This commitment to public engagement makes the Town Hall a highly anticipated event, as it offers a glimpse into what to expect in the upcoming session.

Call for Questions

As part of the Town Hall, the public is encouraged to submit their queries in advance. This initiative is intended to ensure that the representatives are well-prepared to address the concerns and questions of their constituents, thereby fostering a more productive and enlightening conversation.