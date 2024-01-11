en English
Finland

Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country’s Response to Gaza Attacks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:13 pm EST
Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country’s Response to Gaza Attacks

In a bold and rare move, 79 Finnish diplomats have openly criticized their country’s response to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza. The diplomats have penned a letter to Foreign Minister Elina Valtone, calling for a cease-fire and condemning what they perceive as Israel’s disproportionate use of force and potential violations of international law.

Unprecedented Criticism from Civil Servants

The public broadcaster YLE broke the news of this unprecedented act of civil servants sending critical messages to government ministers in Finland. The diplomats urged Valtone to take a more assertive stance, expressing their concern over the escalating crisis in Gaza.

Finland’s Position on the Gaza Crisis

In response to the letter, Valtone reiterated Finland’s commitment to its foreign and security policies, which she affirmed are grounded in human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and equality. She underscored Finland’s consistent condemnation of Israel’s actions in illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Valtone emphasized the nation’s continued support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its readiness to condemn the perpetrators of crimes, regardless of their identity.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli attacks that began on October 7 has risen to 23,469. Israel launched the attacks in response to a cross-border action by Hamas that is reported to have killed around 1,200 in Israel. The United Nations reveals that about 85% of Gazans have been displaced, the entire population is facing food insecurity, and residents are grappling with a lack of shelter and dwindling aid.

Finland International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

