Finland Gears Up for Presidential Election: A Race Packed with Potential

In a significant political transition, Finland is gearing up for a presidential election following its decision to join NATO in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As incumbent President Sauli Niinisto readies to step down after two successful terms, the race among the candidates vies for attention. According to a survey conducted from January 12-17, Alexander Stubb, a former prime minister and member of the National Coalition Party, leads the race with 24% support. However, Pekka Haavisto, the ex-foreign minister, trails closely behind at 21%. Notably, Haavisto’s support has seen a slight dip from the previous month, while Stubb’s popularity has marginally risen. Jussi Halla-aho of the far-right Finns Party has witnessed an increase in support to 15%, particularly among young voters.

The Presidential Role and Candidates

The Finnish president serves as the commander-in-chief of the defence forces and represents the nation at NATO meetings, in addition to spearheading foreign policy in conjunction with the government. Other notable contenders for the presidency include Olli Rehn, the EU’s former economic commissioner and previous governor of the Bank of Finland, and Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships. The presidential elections are scheduled for January 28, and if no candidate secures more than 50% of votes, a run-off will be held on February 11.

The Election Process and Digitalization

Advance voting for the presidential elections, which started on January 17, is possible in Finland’s diplomatic and consular missions or their offices in 89 different countries. The Finnish government has made a significant move towards digitalization with 1.1 million citizens receiving their polling cards electronically through the Suomi.fi Messages service. This initiative represents Finland’s commitment to efficiency, environmental consciousness, and the integration of technology in enhancing civic participation.

Foreign and Security Policy Perspectives

The upcoming presidential election has stirred discussions on the candidates’ stances on foreign and security policy, particularly concerning Russia. The current poll leader, Alexander Stubb, has previously advocated for economic cooperation with Russia. Other candidates, including Pekka Haavisto, Olli Rehn, Jutta Urpilainen, and Li Andersson, have expressed their perspectives on defence budget cuts, NATO membership, and the potential threat Russia poses to Finland.