en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Finland Gears Up for Presidential Election: A Race Packed with Potential

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Finland Gears Up for Presidential Election: A Race Packed with Potential

In a significant political transition, Finland is gearing up for a presidential election following its decision to join NATO in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As incumbent President Sauli Niinisto readies to step down after two successful terms, the race among the candidates vies for attention. According to a survey conducted from January 12-17, Alexander Stubb, a former prime minister and member of the National Coalition Party, leads the race with 24% support. However, Pekka Haavisto, the ex-foreign minister, trails closely behind at 21%. Notably, Haavisto’s support has seen a slight dip from the previous month, while Stubb’s popularity has marginally risen. Jussi Halla-aho of the far-right Finns Party has witnessed an increase in support to 15%, particularly among young voters.

The Presidential Role and Candidates

The Finnish president serves as the commander-in-chief of the defence forces and represents the nation at NATO meetings, in addition to spearheading foreign policy in conjunction with the government. Other notable contenders for the presidency include Olli Rehn, the EU’s former economic commissioner and previous governor of the Bank of Finland, and Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships. The presidential elections are scheduled for January 28, and if no candidate secures more than 50% of votes, a run-off will be held on February 11.

The Election Process and Digitalization

Advance voting for the presidential elections, which started on January 17, is possible in Finland’s diplomatic and consular missions or their offices in 89 different countries. The Finnish government has made a significant move towards digitalization with 1.1 million citizens receiving their polling cards electronically through the Suomi.fi Messages service. This initiative represents Finland’s commitment to efficiency, environmental consciousness, and the integration of technology in enhancing civic participation.

Foreign and Security Policy Perspectives

The upcoming presidential election has stirred discussions on the candidates’ stances on foreign and security policy, particularly concerning Russia. The current poll leader, Alexander Stubb, has previously advocated for economic cooperation with Russia. Other candidates, including Pekka Haavisto, Olli Rehn, Jutta Urpilainen, and Li Andersson, have expressed their perspectives on defence budget cuts, NATO membership, and the potential threat Russia poses to Finland.

0
Elections Europe Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
12 mins ago
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
In the heart of America’s Deep South, Georgia has become a battleground state, teeming with political activity and intrigue as it prepares for the pivotal 2024 elections. A triad of pressing issues has drawn the nation’s gaze onto it, each with the potential to shape not just the political future of the Peach State, but
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
Donald Trump Rules Out Ron DeSantis as Vice Presidential Pick for 2024
54 mins ago
Donald Trump Rules Out Ron DeSantis as Vice Presidential Pick for 2024
Democratic Party to Hold Primary Election: A Deep Dive into the Democratic Process
55 mins ago
Democratic Party to Hold Primary Election: A Deep Dive into the Democratic Process
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
15 mins ago
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
MDP Awards Councillor Ticket in Male' as Political Parties Ready for Elections
17 mins ago
MDP Awards Councillor Ticket in Male' as Political Parties Ready for Elections
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
32 mins ago
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Isha Disrupts UK: A Story of Widespread Disruptions and Power Outages
41 seconds
Storm Isha Disrupts UK: A Story of Widespread Disruptions and Power Outages
Liverpool Trims Premier League Lead to Five Points with Crucial Win
3 mins
Liverpool Trims Premier League Lead to Five Points with Crucial Win
Mildred Cheche Takes the Helm for Kenya's Junior Starlets
4 mins
Mildred Cheche Takes the Helm for Kenya's Junior Starlets
Dimitar Berbatov's Journey to Malta: Unveiling Football Passion and Legacy
5 mins
Dimitar Berbatov's Journey to Malta: Unveiling Football Passion and Legacy
Nantz's Commentary in Bills-Chiefs Game Evokes Memories of Norwood's 'Wide Right'
5 mins
Nantz's Commentary in Bills-Chiefs Game Evokes Memories of Norwood's 'Wide Right'
Auburn Football Staff Changes Spark Calls for Transparency
5 mins
Auburn Football Staff Changes Spark Calls for Transparency
iaedp Symposium 2024: A Paradigm Shift Towards Diversity in Eating Disorder Treatment
6 mins
iaedp Symposium 2024: A Paradigm Shift Towards Diversity in Eating Disorder Treatment
Lavrov Accuses Kiev and West of Undermining Peace in Ukraine
6 mins
Lavrov Accuses Kiev and West of Undermining Peace in Ukraine
Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass Deactivates Social Media Following Missed Kick
7 mins
Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass Deactivates Social Media Following Missed Kick
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
51 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app