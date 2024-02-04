Findlay Seeks Federal Support for Key Flood Mitigation Projects

In a unified effort against the perils of natural disasters, the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Hancock County Commissioners, and Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn are seeking support from the Findlay City Council for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant application. The application aims to secure an additional $20 million in federal funding for vital flood mitigation projects in Hancock County, a battlefront against flooding that has spanned across a decade.

The Continuing Battle Against Flooding

These projects, which are already in the design phase, include the expansion of the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, the construction of the Eagle Creek Detention Basin, and Phase II River Benching. While these projects were initially scheduled to kick off this year, inflated construction costs have necessitated a delay in the timeline to secure this federal assistance.

Progress Through Sales Tax Initiative

Despite such hurdles, Hancock County has made significant progress in its flood mitigation efforts. A sales tax initiative was instrumental in raising over $32 million, and additional support from federal and state governments facilitated property acquisitions in flood-prone zones, improvements to transportation corridors, and the completion of Phase I benching.

Reducing Flood Risks

The completion of the three pivotal projects currently underway is anticipated to drastically cut down the flood risks in downtown Findlay. The expected outcome is a reduction of flood waters by 3 feet during a 100-year storm event and the removal of numerous parcels and acres of farmland from the 100-year floodplain, thereby safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and the local economy.