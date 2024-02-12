Finding the Right Balance in Return to Office Policies

The return to office (RTO) policies in the post-pandemic world are a delicate dance between collaboration and flexibility. In an interview with HRD Magazine, AUT Business School Professor Helena Cooper Thomas discusses the challenges and importance of finding the right balance.

The Need for Collaboration and Communication

Professor Cooper Thomas emphasizes the need for collaboration and communication between employees and employers. "Employees need to feel heard and understood," she says. "Employers must be transparent about their reasons for implementing RTO policies and be willing to adjust them based on feedback from their employees." The benefits of in-office work, such as fostering collaboration and improving workplace culture, must be weighed against the drawbacks, such as increased commuting costs and reduced time with family. Professor Cooper Thomas suggests that employers consider offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work or staggered schedules, to accommodate the needs of their employees.

Creating Attractive Physical Workspaces

The physical workspace is also an important factor in attracting and retaining talent. Professor Cooper Thomas suggests creating attractive workspaces that incorporate nature to reduce stress levels. "Employees who feel comfortable and happy in their workspace are more likely to be productive and engaged," she says. This can be achieved through the use of natural light, plants, and ergonomic furniture. Employers can also consider offering amenities such as on-site gyms, cafeterias, and childcare facilities.

Adjusting RTO Policies Through Transparency and Flexibility

Professor Cooper Thomas suggests that employers adjust their RTO policies through transparency and flexibility. "Employers must communicate their reasons for implementing RTO policies and be willing to adjust them based on feedback from their employees," she says. For example, if an employee has a long commute and is hesitant to return to the office, the employer could consider offering a staggered schedule or allowing the employee to work remotely one or two days a week. This approach not only accommodates the needs of the employee but also demonstrates the employer's commitment to flexibility and collaboration.