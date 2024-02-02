FinCEN Warns Financial Institutions of Extremist Settler Violence Funding

In a significant move, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued a warning to U.S. financial institutions to watch out for the funding of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This alert serves as a guide, pointing out transactional and behavioral indicators that might suggest the financing of such violent activities.

FinCEN's Role in Combating Illegal Finance

The alert is part of FinCEN's ongoing efforts to eradicate unlawful financial activities and buttress the implementation of laws designed to prevent the financing of extremist acts. The alert's issuance coincides with an Executive Order from President Joe Biden, reinforcing FinCEN's role in the battle against illicit finance.

President Biden's Executive Order targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank accused of violence against Palestinians, imposing financial sanctions and visa bans. The order, which is a rare step against America's closest ally in the Middle East, is directed at four individuals involved in violent acts, threats, or attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property.

The Impact on US Foreign Policy

The violence by settlers has far-reaching implications for U.S. foreign policy objectives, specifically the push for an independent Palestinian state. It undermines the prospects of peace and security in the region. By imposing sanctions and visa bans, the Biden administration is attempting to interrupt the cycle of violence, with a focus on U.S. citizens involved in settler violence and intimidation.