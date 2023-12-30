Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party’s Selection System

The Western Australia (WA) Liberal Party’s new candidate selection system, once praised for its innovative approach, has stumbled upon unforeseen challenges. The system, designed to offer a democratic opportunity to any financially sound member of the Liberal Party branch, has been disrupted due to financial delinquency among its members. This setback casts a shadow over the preselection process for the upcoming Dunkley by-election and may alter the prospects of the listed candidates.

The Revolutionary Selection System and Its Hurdles

Unlike the previous method, where only a select few delegates were entitled to participate in the pre-selection process, the new system allows any financially up-to-date member of the Liberal Party branch to have a say. But the discovery of several unfinancial members, who have not maintained their membership dues, has thrown a spanner into the works. These members are, by default, ineligible to participate in pre-selections, causing ripples of discontent within the party as it gears up for the next election.

Implications Beyond Borders

The financial irregularities among the branch members not only affect the preselection process for the Dunkley by-election but also extend their impact to other regions. Tim Wilson’s preselection and nominations for the Liberal National Party preselection in Queensland are some of the other areas that could be influenced. The current predicament of the WA Liberal Party may well shape the outcomes in these regions, infusing an additional layer of complexity to the political landscape.

The Make or Break Election

The forthcoming state election in Western Australia is being viewed as a crucial moment for the WA Liberal Party’s recovery. Facing challenges like attracting better candidates and potential fractures within the party during the preselection process, the party needs to get its house in order. Besides, the party has to address controversies and challenges faced by the current government, such as issues with Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws, prison conditions, public sector pay negotiations, and the transition to net zero carbon.