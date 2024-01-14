en English
Guyana

Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh announced that the 2024 national budget of Guyana will mirror the government’s unyielding commitment to enhancing the lives of its citizens.

The budget will reflect the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government’s focus on people-centric policies, aiming to foster prosperity and elevate living standards. Infrastructure and energy projects, such as the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project and the Gas to Shore pipeline, are deemed vital in this endeavor, aiming to stimulate economic growth and create an attractive investment climate.

Infrastructure and Social Services: The Backbone of the Budget

Dr. Singh emphasized that these infrastructure investments are not just about economic growth, but also about improving the daily lives and personal well-being of Guyanese citizens.

This includes the development of community roads and healthcare facilities. He reiterated the government’s policy objectives of maintaining high economic growth and underscored the importance of social services and assistance for vulnerable populations in the forthcoming budget.

Guyana Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

